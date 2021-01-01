Ray Perryman: An economic perspective of compassion

Others are facing eviction and we estimate that every newly homeless person brings long-term economic losses of over $900,000. The added stress is also contributing to domestic violence, and every child suffering first-time maltreatment brings lifetime costs of almost $2 million.

The negative effects of poverty and food insecurity multiply as they work their way through the business complex and are largely borne by the whole of society. Even after fully accounting for various stimulus packages, we have determined that the increase in poverty in the U.S. during the pandemic will bring long-term losses of $436.4 billion in gross product and 4.7 million job-years of employment (a job-year is the equivalent of one person working for one year). For Texas, the pandemic-related losses are $48.5 billion in output and over 500,000 job-years.

The benefits of reducing such problems are profound. We estimate that every $1 contributed to combat hunger yields $33 in benefits to the economy. Government investments in food programs, mental health services and indigent health care brings dynamic annual rates of return to taxpayers of between 40% and 111%.

The humanitarian reasons for easing these burdens are readily apparent. In this season of giving and celebration, it is also an economic imperative. In fact, if we fail to do so, we will permanently lose substantial potential activity and productivity even as vaccinations and therapeutics bring prospects of recovery much closer to reality.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.