Ray Perryman: Census undercount will cost Texas billions over the next decade

The concept of a census to identify and enumerate the population of an area dates back more than 5,000 years. Accurate census counts are important to ensuring adequate federal funding for various programs and appropriate representation in Congress. In addition, the census is crucial to understanding population and demographic trends to plan for the future.

Undercounts occur for a variety of reasons, including failure to realize the importance of the census, lack of understanding as to whether and how to respond, inadequate internet access, or fear of providing information. Certain population groups are particularly difficult to count, including the large Hispanic population and immigrants who were intimidated by some of the political rhetoric surrounding the 2020 census.

The Urban Institute estimates that 1.28% of the Texas population was not officially counted. We used those results to project the potential economic costs to Texas over the 2021-30 period.

We estimate that the direct losses of federal funds due to the undercount could total more than $18.5 billion over the next 10 years in programs that are important to the well-being of Texans as well as future economic growth. More than 75% of direct potential losses would likely fall in health, an area that is already critically underfunded in the state.