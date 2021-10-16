Ray Perryman: Consequences and costs of tax proposal

Recent quotes from many politicians claim that the proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill costs “zero.” Just in case you were wondering, this is not so. Even if taxes are raised by enough to theoretically cover the costs (a problem in and of itself given the methods and time periods used to arrive at this conclusion), there are nonetheless negative effects on individuals, families, corporations, and the economy.

It obviously is costly to provide needed public services, and funding them is embedded in our basic social contract. Given that we currently only “pay” for about ⅔ of federal spending, additional revenues (as well as reductions in unneeded and inefficient programs) will be required in the future.

Much of the proposed change restores personal and corporate income tax rates to approximately where they were before the most recent cuts. Given that the economy performed well for many years with these rates, they represent reasonable avenues to explore, as do provisions to minimize unintended tax avoidance (although the magnitude of this source is commonly exaggerated).