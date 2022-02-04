Ray Perryman: COVID-19 disruption to education still being felt

As with every other aspect of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the decision process of high school graduates as they weigh work-or-school choices. May 2020 was the worst of the downturn, with millions of jobs disappearing overnight. Simultaneously, most colleges had shifted at least partially to online classes. Family financial strains due to COVID-19 disruptions were also prevalent. It was something of a perfect storm.

During the fall of 2020, almost 63% of 2020 high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities, down from 66% the prior year, according to data maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (2021 statistics are not yet available.) A drop of this magnitude in a single year is unprecedented.

Rates of college attendance vary by gender and race/ethnicity. For high school graduates ages 16 to 24, the college enrollment rate for young women was over 66% compared to 59% for young men. The college enrollment rate of Asians was highest at 83%, with whites at about 63%, Blacks at 57% and Hispanics at 56%.