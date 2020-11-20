Ray Perryman: Economic crisis is direct result of the health crisis

The presidential election is (almost) over, and sorting through the new directions under President-elect Biden has begun. There are still some votes to be counted (or recounted), litigation to be dealt with, and protocols to be followed before the election is officially certified, but it’s highly unlikely that results will shift.

From an economic perspective, it is rare that presidents move the needle much on economic growth. Historically, the economy has fared moderately better in Democratic administrations, but the difference, while statistically significant, is small and not necessarily caused by the president. In terms of policy, the ability to implement major initiatives will depend on the outcome of the two senate races in Georgia, which will determine which party has a majority. (The Democratic Party lost some seats in the House of Representatives but maintained the majority there.)

Clearly, the first and foremost thing to be dealt with is the coronavirus. There has been some good news regarding progress toward a vaccine, but case numbers and hospitalizations are higher than ever. The economic crisis is the direct result of the health crisis, and we cannot fully revive the lost jobs and output until we have an effective strategy with regard to the pandemic.