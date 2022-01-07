Ray Perryman: Economic forecasts of Texas metro areas

The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land MSA economy has recently struggled due to sluggish recovery in the energy sector, but these problems are likely to resolve over time. Employment in the area is expected to expand at an annual rate of 1.74% through 2045.

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA is projected to see 1.76% annual job growth through 2045. The San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA economy’s expansion pace is likely to be maintained, with employment anticipated to rise at a 1.70% yearly rate over the period.

Texas’ smaller metropolitan areas are also projected to enjoy notable gains over time. As mentioned, areas with significant energy activity are projected to see particularly strong job growth as the industry recovers from pandemic-related demand decreases and other issues. Sherman-Denison (1.73%) is also expected to outpace the state rate of expansion. Most of the other smaller MSAs are predicted to advance by 1.50% or more through 2045.

While residual effects of the coronavirus and the emerging omicron variant may cause issues in some areas over the next few years, Texas metropolitan areas are likely to see notable long-term expansion. The largest population centers are projected to generate the highest numbers of net new jobs, but several smaller metros will likely keep pace in terms of relative increases. There are challenges to be sure, but the overall prospects are quite encouraging.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.