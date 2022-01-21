Ray Perryman: Economy remain in grips of virus

Cases dropped in early 2021, with vaccination programs rolling out and the virus better understood. Daily case levels fell from the 100,000 range in early February to about 55,000 in March, but rose to nearly 70,000 in April. Correspondingly, monthly job gains were 536,000 in February and 785,000 in March, but fell to 269,000 in April.

Summer 2021 saw national case numbers at their lowest point since the pandemic began; on June 19, 2021, the seven-day average reached 11,518. Job gains through the summer were again strong — 962,000 in June and 1.1 million in July.

Then came delta. Cases ratcheted up through late summer, topping 160,000 per day by September. The pace of job growth also fell, with 483,000 in August and 379,000 in September. As this variant waned, job growth again increased, up 648,000 in October.

Now, there is omicron. Case numbers are the highest ever, and the economy is once again expanding at a notably slower rate. There is evidence that omicron cases are generally milder and experts are also optimistic that the omicron surge will peak quickly — let’s hope.

The bottom line is that as the virus increases, job growth slows. Despite heated rhetoric to the contrary, the best — and, indeed, only — path to lasting momentum is to do everything that we can (vaccinations, therapeutics, behavior, etc.) to put the pandemic behind us.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.