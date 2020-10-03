Ray Perryman: 'Electionomics' an often futile voter exercise

Moreover, there’s a limit to what a president can do to change economic patterns. Major initiatives, such as tax law changes or infrastructure overhauls, fall largely to Congress. The president exerts influence and can issue executive orders in certain situations, but the range of those that can survive legal scrutiny is limited. Our analysis and that of several others estimate growth in overall output and jobs would be higher under the “Biden” plan than the “Trump” plan (neither is defined with the precision necessary for a full assessment), though the winners and losers would be different. Since neither party is likely to capture the presidency, the House and 60 votes in the Senate (which is required to implement a full agenda), such comparisons are of limited value.