Ray Perryman: Expanding Medicaid in Texas just makes sense

If there was a way for Texas to expand health insurance coverage to nearly a million of the state’s most vulnerable people, enhancing their access to needed care, I think we can all agree that would be a very good thing. State budget constraints are a reality, but if the expansion could be accomplished without costing taxpayers anything, it would clearly be the right choice. What if Texas could increase coverage and actually come out ahead for taxpayers because of the substantial economic benefits? It would only make sense to do so. Right?

Texas is one of only 12 states that have not yet chosen to expand health insurance coverage to low-income adults using the financially attractive mechanism created by the Affordable Care Act in 2010. In addition to enhancing the health and well-being of individuals directly affected, broadening coverage involves substantial business stimulus and tax revenues.