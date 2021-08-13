Ray Perryman: Gigantic gridiron gyrations

Over 40-plus years and thousands of projects, I have examined pandemics, natural disasters, oil market collapses, financial meltdowns and all manner of mayhem. One enduring lesson is that nothing — and I do mean nothing — gets folks worked up as much as football. I should know better, but, alas, I don’t.

Since the announcement that the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma would be leaving the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference, speculation about what happens next has been rampant. Other universities in the Big 12 are obviously unhappy about the situation and have been trying to either stop it or change it, but that is unlikely.

Without Texas and OU, the Big 12 would likely drop from the “Power 5” conferences for athletics and as a result the state would go from having five teams in Power 5 conferences (Baylor University, Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech University and Texas) to having only two. While there are many possible options on the table (including alliances in which Baylor, TCU and Tech compete with teams in other top-tier conferences and a potential, though improbable, merger of the Pac-12 Conference and the Big 12), nothing has been resolved (or likely will be soon).