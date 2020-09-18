Ray Perryman: Government's role in economic relief hardly over amid pandemic fears

Unfortunately, many provisions of the CARES Act will soon expire or have already. With the end of this relief, we will likely see the recovery stall. Airlines which took advantage of CARES Act assistance are prohibited from laying off workers till Oct. 1, but tens of thousands of layoffs will commence at that time. Nearly one of every six restaurants has closed either long term or permanently, and 40% of operators don’t think their restaurants will survive the next six months without additional support. Many Americans face potential eviction or foreclosure, and families with displaced jobs face food insecurity and other critical issues.

The problem is quite simple: The CARES Act was beneficial but designed for a major displacement of two or three months. We are now at eight months and counting, with major surge threats potentially on the horizon this fall and winter.

Election politics are the primary reason for inaction. However, the CARES Act passed essentially unanimously. Hence, any fear of a challenge from the left for supporting “industry bailouts” or from the right for expanding “social programs” is misplaced. That ship has sailed.

Keeping the structure in place means continuing to help individuals stay in their homes and have enough to eat, small businesses survive and key industries remain viable. The structure is in danger of crumbling, which only prolongs and intensifies the agony. It’s time to put politics aside and, as Sam Houston said, “Do right and risk the consequences.”

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of The Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco. He was designated Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference in 2012.