Ray Perryman: Housing market beginning to normalize

Stories of buyers paying far above asking prices are common, and tight supplies leave few options. It’s a difficult market unless you happen to be a seller and don’t need to buy something else. Moreover, the recent strong gains are pricing some buyers out of the market. Even with stimulus help and low interest rates, affordability is a problem, particularly for first-time buyers or those with lower incomes. The job market is recovering and wages are rising, but not nearly as rapidly as home prices.

In addition, fears of a bubble are causing some concern, and the real estate crisis aspect of the Great Recession is certainly not forgotten. This time, however, the price growth is due more to a supply-demand imbalance than to speculative factors.

There are signs conditions are beginning to normalize. The U.S. now has about six months of housing inventory, meaning that the current for-sale inventory would last about that long given the current sales rate if no additional new houses were added to the market. That’s up from just over three months last fall, which is about as low as it has ever been.

Healthy real estate markets are good for the economy, and rising prices increase the wealth of homeowners. At the same time, expensive housing obviously presents financial challenges for buyers. We seem to be heading toward a happy medium.

E conomist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.