Ray Perryman: How to fix the state's electricity problems

Now that things are getting closer to normal after the extreme weather and blackouts, attention has rightly and rapidly turned to actions to ensure that we in Texas never have a repeat.

One thing that has emerged is the need for a base level of generation capacity available at all times. The amount could be set to provide grid stability during periods of extremely high demand, with adequate winterization to ensure availability.

In the Texas market, power generators only earn revenue when they sell power (as opposed to traditional regulation where they are also paid based on maintaining available capacity). Once wind turbines are installed, operating them is essentially free. At times, wind farms can generate sufficient electricity to send prices plummeting — or even negative. (For those into the esoteric, prices in a competitive market are determined by the marginal cost of the last unit; on a nice spring day, wind often supplies all that we need.)