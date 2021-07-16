Ray Perryman: If virus held in check, job growth will continue to expand

June saw a strong acceleration in the pace of recovery in the job market. Total nonfarm payroll employment in the US rose by 850,000 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and more than 1.7 million jobs have been gained in the last three months. Since the worst of the decline in April 2020, US employment has risen by 15.6 million. Nonetheless, it remains 6.8 million (4.4%) below the peak in February 2020.

A major driver of hiring has been the reopening of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues and the resumption of travel. Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 343,000, with more than half of the gain in food services and drinking places (194,000). Accommodations jobs were up 75,000; arts, entertainment, and recreation added 74,000. The recent recovery has occurred very rapidly and efficiently. However, some restrictions remain in various areas, and employment in leisure and hospitality is still down 2.2 million from pre-pandemic levels.