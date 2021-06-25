Ray Perryman: Inflation only temporary as supply catches up with demand

The other primary reason for the current inflation is the supply chain. With the shuttering of manufacturing facilities and transportation interruptions during the pandemic and other logistical challenges (such as ships blocking canals), there are shortages in numerous items. For example, the semiconductor chips that run everything from cars to household appliances are in extremely short supply. Consequently, production of new automobiles has been curtailed. The index for used cars and trucks spiked 7.3% in May, accounting for about one-third of the aggregate increase. The difficulties in getting people back to work add to this conundrum.