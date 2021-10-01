Ray Perryman: Job market remains in uncharted territory

From June to July 2021 (the latest available data), the number of job openings was up 749,000 to 10.9 million, the highest level since the US Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping such records in December 2000. The largest increases in available positions occurred in health care and social assistance (+294,000), finance and insurance (+116,000), and accommodation and food services (+115,000).

The labor market is back into territory where there are more jobs available than unemployed people. It is interesting to compare the pattern after the Great Recession, when major structural problems slowed the recovery, to what happened with the pandemic. Unemployed people per available job were around 1.5 through much of 2006 and 2007, then peaked at 6.5 in July 2009. It wasn’t until April 2015 that the pre-recession ratio was restored.

The ratio of unemployed people to jobs was actually less than one through 2018 and 2019 (which had never happened before), reaching a low of 0.8 in many months including February 2020. In April 2020, it spiked to 5.0 unemployed people per opening, but just five months later, dropped to two and was again less than one by May 2021. As of late, there have consistently been more jobs than unemployed individuals. The bottom line is that, with or without the recent disruptions, we have a long-term labor shortage.