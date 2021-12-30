Ray Perryman: Jobs report produces a truly remarkable number

It is no exaggeration to say that I have seen millions of numbers every week since the late 1970s (comments regarding my social life are neither encouraged nor welcomed). On those rare occasions when one startles me, I can’t help but mention it.

Initial claims for unemployment fell to 184,000 for the week ending Dec. 4, down 43,000 from the prior week. At least two things about this number are remarkable. First, it hasn’t been this low in 52 years. Second, it happened less than two years after the depths of the COVID-19-related downturn pushed the number above six million, almost ten times the highest value ever prior to 2020. Moreover, initial claims remained above the pre-pandemic record for over a year.

By way of background, initial claims for unemployment essentially represent layoffs or jobs that have recently been eliminated. The series is somewhat volatile and is usually only the province of geeks and nerds (the admonition above still applies). Of late, however, it has been a weekly barometer of the economy amidst the pandemic uncertainty. The last time initial claims were this low was Sept. 6, 1969 (the height of the long Vietnam-era expansion when the workforce was much smaller). The four-week moving average has also fallen below pre-pandemic levels.