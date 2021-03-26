Ray Perryman: Latest stimulus imperfect, yet essential

There is merit, however, to the claim that relief could have been more targeted. Even if an individual did not miss any paychecks through the pandemic, for instance, an aid check will still be forthcoming if income requirements are met. Moreover, many cities and states have not seen the notable declines in revenues which was feared. Distribution policy is rarely done with a scalpel but rather a machete. Other provisions introduce questions of fairness or the incentives which are generated. At some point down the road, the total level of debt will come into play.

As I began saying a year ago, this crisis was precipitated by the pandemic, and the keys to coming back robustly are: 1. getting the virus under control, and 2. keeping our economic structure and integrity together in the interim. The CARES Act helped initially, as did aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve, but this situation became worse and lasted longer than anticipated. The “skinny” bill passed last year was both too long in coming and insufficient in magnitude to hold things together.

As we continue to progress with vaccinations and therapeutics, the economic rebound will be enhanced. The stimulus package provides a bridge to the time when full operations can resume. It also helps individuals, companies, and public entities through daunting challenges. Imperfect, yet essential.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.