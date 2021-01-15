Ray Perryman: Light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel

After a rugged and seemingly endless 2020, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. We are not done yet, but with vaccination programs ongoing and the disease and effective treatments better understood, we should be able to establish a new normal at some point in 2021. There are myriad challenges, but the path is beginning to emerge.

One key issue for 2021 is the millions who are unemployed. While employment has rebounded substantially from the bottom in April 2020, a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels will take a couple of years. As expected, the pace of recovery slowed through the fall following large early gains as businesses reopened in the summer. The recent surge in cases has further stymied the comeback.

U.S. unemployment levels decreased to 6.7% in November from the high of 14.7% in April but remain well above the 3.6% rate where we started 2020. About 10.7 million people are officially jobless, including 3.9 million without work for 27 weeks or more. About 6.7 million people were working part-time for economic reasons and would have preferred full-time jobs. Yet another 7.1 million wanted to work but were not officially in the workforce. Dealing with these dislocations will be a critical imperative in 2021.