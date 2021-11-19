Ray Perryman: Lingering pandemic issues aside, worst of the downturn is behind us

The Perryman Group’s most recent long-term forecast for the U.S. economy calls for notable expansion. Things have improved significantly since the worst of the pandemic, but previous activity levels have not yet been reached. The upward trend should continue (though business cycles are inevitable).

Over the next few years, lingering effects of the pandemic and efforts to slow its spread will impact progress. For example, labor shortages are currently being exacerbated by COVID-19-related issues including fear of catching the virus, reluctance to comply with vaccine mandates, or related problems such as a lack of available child care. While some positions will be filled as COVID-19 effects diminish, long-term demographic trends are also a factor. The U.S. population is aging, and the retirement of the baby boom generation will leave a significant gap. Moreover, low birthrates will further reduce the pool of available workers over time. A variety of responses will be needed to deal with the situation, including technology investments and automation as well as sensible immigration policy.

Another challenge the economy is facing due to COVID-19 is ongoing supply chain problems. Although some progress is being made, as indicated by recent trade statistics, time will be required for full resolution.