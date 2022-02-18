Ray Perryman: National debt tops $30 trillion

One concern is how rapidly the debt has accelerated. Federal debt reached $1 trillion in the early 1980s after two centuries, and it wasn’t until the Great Recession that it exceeded $10 trillion. Only nine years later, it topped $20 trillion. Just five years after that, we’re at $30 trillion. The pandemic caused a spike, much of which was essential to keep families, small businesses and major industries viable. The crimson ink during the prior 11 years of prosperity is another matter entirely.

Debt requires interest payments. With ultra-low rates, this is somewhat manageable, but the cost will escalate as rates increase. Much of the debt is short term in nature; thus, new bonds with higher rates will quickly be required. These additional outlays limit flexibility to meet legitimate governmental priorities, such as national defense, infrastructure development, and public health and safety. Another issue is “crowding out,” as savings dollars are diverted away from banks and other private entities which relend the money in a productive way, thus driving prosperity and innovation.

A more sustainable fiscal strategy requires two exceedingly rare things in Washington — bipartisanship (as it necessitates changes in both spending and taxes) and a vision beyond the next election (as the most viable approaches are multigenerational). Need I say more? It’s not an immediate crisis, but it needs to be rationally attacked sooner rather than later.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.