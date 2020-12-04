Ray Perryman: New trade agreement rivals USMCA

A new trade agreement covering about 30% of the global economy has been signed. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership includes China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and 10 Southeast Asian economies. It’s the world’s largest in terms of the amount of gross product covered — slightly above the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to most estimates. About 2.1 billion people reside in member nations. India is not in the deal at this point but can join at a later date.

It’s been a long time in the making, with negotiations dragging on for about eight years. With the coronavirus pandemic causing economic dislocations worldwide, however, there was an even greater incentive to get it done (though member nations still have to ratify it). In addition, the agreement may help China, Japan and South Korea reach a free trade agreement; they’ve been struggling for years to work through barriers and reach an accord.

Although clearly a landmark in terms of the proportion of the world economy which is covered, tariffs among most of these nations were already low or nonexistent. While further reductions will clearly enhance growth prospects, they will be phased in over time, and the starting points are generally not that high.