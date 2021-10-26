Ray Perryman: Nobel Prize winners in economics won by looking around

David Card studied the effects of minimum wages, immigration and education. His analysis during the 1990s challenged the accepted thinking of the day through conclusions such as increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily lead to fewer jobs and that incomes of people who were born in a country can benefit from new immigration (though those who came earlier might be negatively affected).

Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens worked to solve methodological problems with natural experiments, helping develop ways to use them to more precisely isolate cause and effect. This enhanced understanding facilitates the use of such experience in answering questions such as the optimal years of school for future success. I must mention that another great thinker, former Deputy Treasury Secretary Alan Krueger, worked with these three on their seminal efforts and would likely have shared the accolade had he not suffered a tragic death in 2019.

Looking around at what happens in the economy can teach us a lot. I have often used this approach. While we can’t put the economy or society in a lab, we can observe situations where the world provides us with the next best thing and draw conclusions with implications for policies to enhance prosperity for all.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.