Ray Perryman: Oil market rebounded, and appears to be stable

Current conditions are sustainable and, indeed, profitable for producers, particularly given that production costs had been falling rapidly for years before the pandemic. In addition, the enormous supply glut has been largely worked through. Demand is already about 97 million barrels per day and I expect a new record next year. Given this situation, the recovery is a bit more subdued than might normally be expected.

One reason is that OPEC can’t seem to decide on future production levels. Even countries which are usually allies are disagreeing over potential supply increases and the best path forward. Although none of the options under consideration would dramatically alter the market, the lack of cohesiveness breeds uncertainty. The uptick in COVID-19 cases and longer-term concerns over climate policy are also making folks skittish.

Another contributing factor is that some firms are taking a breather to replenish cash, pay investors or reduce debt with existing production before engaging in major drilling programs. The pandemic caused major financial losses and hindered capital availability.

Underneath all of this brouhaha, however, lies one fundamental and unalterable fact. While there will doubtless be bumps along the way, the world needs massive amounts of energy for future growth and Texas will be a major source of supply for decades to come.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.