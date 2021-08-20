Ray Perryman: On the cusp of an infrastructure decade

While both sides can point to changes they might prefer and other measures addressing “human infrastructure” are likely to follow, the significance of this measure should not be ignored. Moving people, goods, power, water and data around the country brings enormous gains in efficiency and, thus, economic potential. We’ve studied the benefits associated with all types of infrastructure on many occasions. Well-conceived projects typically generate a 25-35% annual rate of return to overall activity over and above the short-term gains from the construction itself (which alone yields about $3.90 in total spending per dollar of direct outlays). One of our more interesting findings is that the U.S. economy would be 20-25% smaller today in the absence of the development of the interstate highway system beginning in the 1950s.