Ray Perryman: Outlook for Texas metro economies

The economic upheaval of 2020 impacted all corners of Texas. As centers of employment, the largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) experienced the bulk of the heavy losses as the state responded to the COVID-19 crisis. About 79.3% of 1.4 million jobs lost between February and April 2020 were concentrated in the state’s six largest MSAs. However, recovery is ongoing, with the pace varying depending on industrial composition and other factors. Let’s briefly explore the current status of the state’s primary population centers and my latest economic projections.

The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown MSA lost 137,000 jobs from February to April 2020; as of June, employment was only 5,400 jobs below the pre-pandemic peak. We expect almost 140,000 net new wage and salary jobs to be added over the next five years (2.47% per annum growth).

Dallas-Plano-Irving employment remains 21,700 below prior levels after a loss of about 299,200 jobs between February and April 2020. We forecast an addition of nearly 351,900 net new positions through 2025, a 2.49% yearly pace.

Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine conditions have improved substantially after February-April 2020 losses of 126,200, but employment remained 31,300 below the previous peak as of June. Employment in the area is likely to expand by more than 128,000 jobs, a 2.34% per annum gain.