Ray Perryman: Pandemic recovery still has room for improvement in air travel

Air travel was one of the hardest hit industries when the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdowns occurred in the spring of 2020. Things are looking up, but continue to be well below pre-pandemic levels. The recent weekend of cancellations and delays illustrates one aspect of the ongoing challenges.

Total U.S. airline traffic plummeted from about 78.9 million passengers in February 2020 to just 3.0 million in April 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Numbers have been recovering but total passengers were still only 73 million in July 2021 (the latest available data), which is about 15% lower than July 2019 (86.5 million) but almost three times the July 2020 level.

International travel has naturally been slower to recover with various restrictions and requirements, and it remains decidedly below pre-pandemic levels for travelers through the U.S. Globally, 1.8 billion passengers flew in 2020, a decrease of 60% compared with the 4.5 billion passengers in 2019.