Ray Perryman: Pandemic stimulus no place for student debt reflief

Whatever your thoughts on the student loan issue, the much-needed stimulus package is not the place for it. The purpose of a stimulus package is to stimulate — now! For example, if $10,000 in loan forgiveness is implemented (one of the proposals), there will not be an immediate corresponding boost to the economy. Instead, the benefit would be limited to the amount of monthly payments. Moreover, because those with student loans, on average, are better educated, have higher incomes, and are more able to work remotely than the norm, they would more frequently save any modest supplemental gains.