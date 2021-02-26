Ray Perryman: Public transit faces changes after pandemic

With the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020, one of the vital services impacted was public transit. Ridership across the nation plummeted due to safety concerns, falling to 80% below normal early on and lingering around 60% below 2019 levels at the end of 2020. Public transit ridership in Texas was slightly more stable, ending the year at around 50% of prior rates in major metros such as Houston and Austin — hardly a distinction.

Transit agencies find themselves in a financial “lose-lose.” Costs have escalated due to additional cleaning and protective equipment for employees. Simultaneously, revenue is down from the sharp drops in ridership and fares, coupled with lower tax revenue from state and local governments. Even with $39 billion from the two federal relief bills, transit agencies could face shortfalls of more than $39 billion through fiscal 2023. More funding may become available if subsequent pandemic stimulus measures are enacted, but huge deficits are likely for several years, placing future service and capital spending in jeopardy.