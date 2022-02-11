Ray Perryman: Raising interest rates is the right move, right now

With inflation spiking and job openings far outnumbering unemployed people, it is little surprise that the Federal Reserve is signaling a change in the game plan. By clearly communicating the thought process and the likely approach, the potential for disruptive surprises has been reduced.

The most recent statement from the Federal Open Market Committee notes that indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen, sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have markedly improved, and job gains have been solid. The recent omicron-driven increase in COVID-19 cases was also noted. In fact, the release observed that the “path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus.” No kidding.

The FOMC noted that supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the subsequent reopening have contributed to elevated inflation. Given levels well over the 2% target and the strength of the labor market, the committee indicated that it likely will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate. In addition, the monthly pace of asset purchases will be reduced and ended in early March, meaning that the FOMC is slowing and then stopping this channel of injecting liquidity into the system (when the Fed buys bonds, it injects new money into the economy).