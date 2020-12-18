Ray Perryman: Rumors of oil's death have been greatly exaggerated

Rig counts in Texas have recently edged upward. Early this year, over 400 rigs were running in the Permian Basin. In mid-August, the number was 116. In late October the count went back over 130 and was 163 at last count. Prices have generally been above $40 per barrel for a while, which is sufficient to support the increase. We expect them to rise modestly next year.

Obviously, there is still significant near-term uncertainty. COVID-19 cases are rising, and further restrictions may be needed, which could negatively affect demand and prices. This, too, shall pass.

The pandemic has disrupted many aspects of life and the economy, and oil is certainly no exception. What has not been materially altered, however, are the long-term global demographic patterns, manufacturing and trade flows, and pace of technological innovation that drive the ultimate patterns in petroleum demand and production. Earlier this year, the demand for oil in the world fell from about 101 million barrels per day (bpd) to just 72 million bpd in April, the lowest level since 1995. Many pundits were writing oil’s obituary. However, almost 70% of the loss has already been recouped, and we and other analysts expect the 2021 level to be only 2-3% below prior peaks. Assuming vaccinations and therapeutics bring the virus under control, the market should return to previous peaks in 2022.

The oil environment over this past year has not been fun, but it is also not permanent. Stay safe!

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco