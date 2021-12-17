Ray Perryman: Taking a closer look at current inflation causes

First, the massive (but largely necessary) deficit spending to minimize fallout from COVID-19 inevitably puts upward pressure on future prices. That piece is permanent and will likely engender somewhat higher inflation than had the pandemic never happened. The Federal Reserve recognized this phenomenon and changed its inflation target from a 2% maximum rate to a 2% average rate (thus allowing greater flexibility). Yields on long-term government bonds, where the only real risk is loss of purchasing power, are quite modest, suggesting that markets expect overall inflation to be manageable over time.

The second factor, which is currently getting all of the attention, is transitory. As people get out and about again (many with extra cash from various stimulus programs), they are ready to spend. Simultaneously, the massive global supply chain has experienced widespread difficulties getting reignited. The simple, traditional explanation of inflation is “too much money chasing too few goods.” Both sides of that equation have been in overdrive. However, consumers will revert to more normal behavior in the near future, and production and distribution will be restored.