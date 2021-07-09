Ray Perryman: Texas' falling STAAR will be felt for years

The Texas Education Agency recently released results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) for spring 2021. The tests cover mathematics and reading for grades 3-8 as well as writing and science for some grades, eighth grade social studies and high school end-of-course exams in algebra I, English I, English II, biology and U.S. history. The results indicate abysmal outcomes pretty much across the board when compared with 2019, as districts struggled to deal with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers of students not performing at grade level escalated for almost every subject area and grade, reversing generally improving trends in recent years. For mathematics, the percentage of students meeting standards was only 35%, down from 50% in 2019. Some grade levels were particularly hard-hit, with only 25% of grade 7 and 30% of grade 3 students performing satisfactorily. Reading scores also dropped, though not as severely, with 43% of students at grade level (down from 47% in 2019).