Ray Perryman: Texas Legislature focused on everything — except moving Texas forward

The recent legislative session will not soon be forgotten. The focus was perpetually on anything but initiatives required to move Texas forward. Some high profile measures stalled but will no doubt resurface; others passed.

Whether it was making voting more difficult, removing requirements for safety training to carry firearms, restricting student eligibility to participate in competitive sports, prohibiting the teaching of aspects of our history, limiting access to health care, eliminating proven economic development programs, or numerous similar issues, every day birthed a distraction that was, at best, unnecessary and, quite often, downright harmful.

In particular, many of these measures are squarely at odds with efforts to achieve high quality, long-term prosperity. Knowledge workers, millennials, technology companies, major sports leagues and convention planners are increasingly resistant to locations perceived to be discriminatory in providing opportunities. This movement has been ongoing for years, with the pandemic intensifying the desire for resilient and welcoming communities. My firm has researched such issues several times, and the risks are very real.