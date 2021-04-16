Ray Perryman: Texas should immediately release stimulus funds to schools

The two recent stimulus measures both acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and provided extensive payments to aid in restoring the education system. Texas is receiving about $17.9 billion in total, about 90% of which is expected to go to local schools. Many states have already distributed the funds, and institutions around the country are rapidly implementing innovative initiatives to address their unique needs. Flexibility is essential. The federal programs allow the money to be spent over three years, a practical recognition of the effort required to fully address the enormity of the task at hand.

As of the time that I am writing, Texas is well into the biennial budget cycle but has not yet released the funds or even created a mechanism to assure that they will be provided without any diversions. The needs of areas across the vast and diverse expanse that is Texas vary markedly, and districts need the resources expeditiously to sustain the rebuilding and enhancements that must occur.

Texas schools are the lifeblood of our communities and the linchpin to our destiny. They should receive these funds without any unnecessary delays, restrictions, drama or shenanigans.

Show us the money. The kids of Texas deserve it, and the fortunes of Texas demand it.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.