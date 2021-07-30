Ray Perryman: Texas' slide in ranking of top states for business an unforced error

CNBC regularly ranks the top states for business, and the winner was ... not Texas. The Lone Star State came in fourth after Virginia, North Carolina and Utah, all of which compete aggressively and effectively for desirable corporate locations. While fourth is not terrible, it is worse than we normally fare in such listings.

More importantly, the details were eerily disturbing. CNBC evaluates 85 areas within 10 broad categories. Texas topped the rankings in the workforce area, which is based on items such as educational attainment, net attraction of college-educated workers, concentrations in key skills, productivity, availability and diversity. This segment is obviously important in that quality companies can’t consider locating in areas where labor resources are insufficient or inadequate. The state also compared well in access to capital (third), economy (fifth) and cost of doing business (10th).