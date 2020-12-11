Ray Perryman: The face of future shopping

Like most industries, retailers are struggling to deal with the pandemic. While it may be a decent year for spending, it looks quite different — with a holiday shopping season the likes of which we have never seen.

Black Friday mall crowds were only about half of the usual levels, and store visits will be down significantly for the season. Curbside and in-store pickup options have taken on new importance, offering greater safety than crowded aisles and check-out lines.

Not surprisingly, online purchasing was up substantially over the Black Friday weekend and surged to a daily record on Cyber Monday. When a longer period of time is considered, spending patterns are even more promising.

It remains to be seen, however, how the totals for the season ultimately unfold. There are signs that shoppers have been buying earlier, partially in response to warnings that deliveries could be delayed near Christmas. Moreover, despite the cyber surge, overall sales for the traditional beginning of the season are well below prior years.

From a retailer’s perspective, online purchases can involve additional costs. Shoppers often expect free shipping and can easily compare offers. Handling and packaging expenses also eat into profits.