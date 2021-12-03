Ray Perryman: The long‑term outlook for the Texas economy

The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant economic disruption, but the Texas economy continues to recover. Recently released October data indicate that the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate continues to fall and now stands at 5.4%. Texas added 56,600 jobs for the month and has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. While issues such as supply-chain challenges and inflation will likely linger over the coming months, the long-term outlook for the state remains favorable.

One reason that Texas will do well is the energy sector, which is a major source of jobs and investment not only in producing areas, but across the state. Even though drilling activity has been sluggish in responding to recent price levels, oil and gas will remain crucial to future energy dynamics for decades to come. Over the long term, the industry will grow, enhancing business activity in the state. While climate issues must be addressed, the simple math of global expansion and fuel requirements will assure a vital, albeit evolving, role for fossil fuels for the foreseeable future.