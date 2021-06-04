Ray Perryman: The outlook for the Texas economy

With COVID-19 cases continuing to fall and vaccination rates rising, things are beginning to feel a bit more normal. The economy is growing, and the outlook remains positive as the health crisis abates. Here’s a quick look at current conditions and our latest projections for business activity in the state.

Texas has recovered more than one million of the nearly 1.5 million jobs lost in March and April of last year due to the pandemic. The state added 13,000 jobs in April (on a seasonally-adjusted basis) as strong gains in a few industry groups, such as leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services, were partly offset by losses in construction, manufacturing, mining and logging — which in Texas is essentially oil and gas activity — and several others. The state’s unemployment rate has improved significantly, but is still above the national level. The bottom line is that while we’re moving in the right direction overall, there are still a few bumps in the road.