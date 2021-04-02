Ray Perryman: The worst seems to be behind us

It’s now been a year since COVID-19 began to upend the lives of people around the world. The human cost has been tragic and measures needed to slow the spread of the virus have also taken a toll on mental health and well-being. From an economic perspective, the pandemic has caused substantial and, in many cases, catastrophic losses.

Millions of individuals have faced unemployment or reduced hours. Between February and April 2020, the total number of people working in Texas dropped by nearly 1.5 million (more than 10%). Initial unemployment claims went from averaging about 13,500 per week to closer to 300,000, topping out at nearly 315,200 in early April. Businesses dealt with closures, capacity limits and additional expenses for cleaning or necessary modifications to enable safe operations. Supply chains were disrupted, causing yet more losses.

That’s the bad news. Now for the better — not quite all the way to “good,” but at least better — news.

Some industries have struggled to survive, particularly those hit hardest by lockdowns and bans, but the worst seems to be behind us. Airlines, hotels, and other travel businesses have recently begun to see some increased revenues. Restaurants and bars are now operating at more normal levels, though there is still far to go and pandemic risks remain.