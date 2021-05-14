Ray Perryman: This Roaring ’20s won't crash in the end

Despite the New Deal’s aura — and its importance to our social fabric cannot be overemphasized — it was not remotely grand enough to stem the calamity of the 1930s. That took the much greater stimulus that accompanied World War II. We have since learned the value of a well-timed fiscal surge, as is apparent at this crucial juncture of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

In addition to those major advances in our understanding, there are many other elements in place now that were not around then, including, among others, financial market safeguards and circuit breakers, deposit insurance, more stable currency systems and retirement security. We are also now a more advanced economy with countless technological breakthroughs to inform and enhance our efforts.

I am not suggesting that we know everything, or even that we will apply existing knowledge perfectly. There remains much to learn, and undoubtedly our response to anything that arises will be less than optimal (it always is). I certainly feel comfortable in saying, however, that we have sufficient tools and deployed them well enough over almost a century of subsequent crises to avoid another Great Depression. If necessary, we will do so again.

Simply stated, then is not now and now is not then. Let it roar!

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.