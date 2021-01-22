Ray Perryman: U.S. Capitol transcends mere building

Markets collapsed after 9/11, when the House initially rejected key legislation to quell the Great Recession, and as the severity of the coronavirus first became apparent. They often fluctuate dramatically in response to an offhand remark by the Federal Reserve Chairman or even a single company missing an earnings estimate by a few cents. Yet, on this most consequential day, they scarcely noticed.

This performance can only mean one thing. The financial markets, where trillions of dollars are exchanged daily seeking to dissect the tiniest bits of information, never perceived that the U.S. government was in jeopardy. If there had been a scintilla of doubt for a fraction of a nanosecond regarding the stability of the largest and most powerful economy on earth that supports the primary world reserve currency, there would have been a crash of epic proportions.

Markets are always forward-looking. The fact that they ignored this craven attack is compelling testament that the U.S. has the strongest and most resilient political and economic institutions the world has seen. They will remain a source of economic leadership and technological advancement and the foundation of the global monetary system for the foreseeable future. They have often been tested, but never faltered. Lincoln was right.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.