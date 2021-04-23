Ray Perryman: Voter suppression laws have negative impact on economy

Measures nto restrict voter access are under consideration in Texas and elsewhere. Irrespective of politics, such laws have substantial adverse economic consequences. We recently examined this issue in detail. The costs could potentially include billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of Texas jobs over the next few years.

Research has shown that, controlling for other factors, decreases in voting access lead to lower earnings which, in turn, impact workforce participation and employment. Reduced earnings then negatively affect household budgets and spending.

In addition, losses occur from reduced travel and tourism. Laws which decrease attendees, for example, often cause conference and event planners to avoid specific areas. Some organizations will also go elsewhere to remove the appearance of approval of the public policy (as with the recent move of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from Atlanta).