Ray Perryman: We are seeing the beginnings of the next 'Roaring ’20s'

The forecast for U.S. economic recovery is improving. In March, 916,000 net new jobs were added across the nation, led by leisure and hospitality, education and construction. The unemployment rate fell to 6% and the number of unemployed dropped to 9.7 million. Overall, activity is in a much better place than the lows experienced in April 2020, though it has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

As I’ve discussed previously, one positive sign is that initial claims for state unemployment benefits have dropped to levels seen in past downturns prior to the pandemic. Initial claims are a barometer for the numbers of jobs that are disappearing, and it’s good news that they have fallen (they recently plummeted to less than 600,000). While claims remain well above pre-COVID-19 levels, they are no longer unprecedented.

Other positive signals include the gradual opening up of more businesses as states are able to relax social distancing requirements. As long as hospitalizations remain under control and the vaccine rollout continues, a return to activities such as travel and dining out will boost the recovery. On the other hand, if variants and caseloads trend upward too far (as is occurring in some parts of the country), we could see increased uncertainty and other problems.