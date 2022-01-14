Ray Perryman: We overcame a lot of obstacles economically in 2021

As we turn the page to a new year, I am relieved to say that from an economic perspective, things are definitely looking up. There are clearly challenges ahead, but this year should bring improvement in significant ways. Let’s take a quick look at progress made and obstacles faced in 2021.

The past year brought improvement in COVID-19 dynamics, though the path was anything but smooth. At the outset, case levels in Texas were routinely exceeding 20,000 per day, and more than 14,000 people with the virus were hospitalized across the state. Vaccinations were just beginning, and treatment options were limited. While the omicron variant has sent cases soaring to start 2022, only about half as many have been hospitalized. While we certainly aren’t out of the woods yet, there is hope that the less virulent omicron strain will cause fewer serious complications than past surges, reducing the harm to health and well-being and the need for actions such as lockdowns or widespread restrictions. New and simpler treatments are also on the immediate horizon.