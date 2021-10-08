Ray Perryman: We're in no shape to be spending $3.5 trillion

The $3.5 trillion (or more) federal spending proposal now under consideration has some worthy components, but on the whole is concerning. It’s too large and expensive, and funding it would cause negative dynamic responses through the economy. Here’s a brief overview.

The U.S. already has a very large debt burden due to decades of enormous deficits due to poorly conceived fiscal policy, unfunded and inefficient spending programs, and tax cuts based on faulty projections. Both major parties are culpable. This situation was made worse by extensive deficit spending over the past 18 months associated with COVID-19. Most of these outlays were appropriate and needed to keep families, small businesses and key sectors viable during a genuine emergency situation, but they nonetheless limit flexibility going forward. Interest expense is becoming an increasing percentage of the federal budget, and higher rates are likely down the road. Any conversation about new programs must be viewed within this framework.