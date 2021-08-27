Ray Perryman: We're not getting any younger

The U.S. Census Bureau continues to release results of the 2020 census. The information is crucial to effective corporate planning, as well as to understanding the dynamics of the nation’s population and potential policy needs or implications. One recent dataset describes overall population growth and trends in the number of people under age 18.

As of 2020, the census indicates there were 331.4 million people living in the United States, up 7.4% from 308.7 million in 2010. Growth slowed notably compared to the 2000-2010 decade, when the U.S. population expanded by 9.7%. In fact, the past 10 years marked the second lowest growth rate since the Census began in 1790.

Patterns vary substantially by region, with the Northeast and Midwest up by only 4.1% and 3.1%, respectively, while the West expanded 9.2% and the South grew 10.2%. (Part of this variation is explained by differences in race and ethnicity, which I will delve into soon.)