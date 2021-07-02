Ray Perryman: What a difference a year makes

A year ago, the economy had begun to stabilize after two months of cataclysmic decline due to COVID-19 and the massive response. Almost overnight, millions of jobs disappeared and an economy in the midst of a record-shattering expansion suddenly went into freefall.

While some businesses managed to readily implement remote operations, thousands simply shut down. However, things began to improve fairly quickly as the path forward became clearer, with Texas adding jobs in 12 of the past 13 months. Since April 2020, the Texas economy has regained well over 1 million jobs (though employment remains significantly below prepandemic levels). All major industry groups have added employees, with the lone exception of mining and logging (which in Texas is essentially oil and gas).

The most recent data (May 2021) indicate that Texas added 34,400 total nonagricultural jobs, with unemployment dropping to 6.5%. With decreasing cases and hospitalizations and increasing numbers vaccinated, travel is picking up, and the leisure and hospitality industry (the hardest-hit during the pandemic) added 14,200 jobs in May. Professional and business services increased by 13,800. Manufacturing gained 3,200 jobs, a particularly positive signal for future growth, and residential real estate and construction is on fire.