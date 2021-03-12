Ray Perryman: What went wrong with the Texas electrical grid

One key issue is that Texas’ homes, buildings and power infrastructure are geared toward dealing with the issue that we most often face — heat. Whether for an individual homeowner or a society, the decision regarding how much to spend on protecting from cold involves an assessment of the costs, benefits and likelihood of extreme weather.

As the recent historic freeze blanketed Texas, about 40% of generation capacity went offline as demand surged. Wind turbines froze and stopped working. Natural gas-fired generation initially increased (as did coal), but weather ultimately caused issues with these facilities as well. Some gas wells and pipelines were affected, and generators, which often purchase gas through “interruptible” contracts, were competing for supply with the natural gas directly used to warm about 35% of Texas homes. Given the vast resources in the state, a natural gas shortage is particularly difficult to stomach. Moreover, turbines, conventional power plants, gas wells and pipelines routinely function under frigid conditions elsewhere, but winterization practices in Texas were clearly insufficient.