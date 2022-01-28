Ray Perryman: Where have all the people gone?

The Census Bureau recently released population estimates by state for the period from July 2020 to July 2021. The total U.S. population scarcely changed, but there were seismic regional shifts. Let’s take a quick tour.

The Northeast lost nearly 366,000 residents and the Midwest lost almost 94,000. The South increased by over 816,000, and the West gained 34,000. The perennial lure of the Sun Belt endures.

The Texas population grew far more than any other state, up over 310,000 for the year. Florida (211,000), Arizona (98,000) and North Carolina (94,000) also saw substantial rises, as did Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee and Idaho (all up at least 50,000). Again, the South dominates.

The states with the largest shrinkage between 2020 and 2021 include New York (down over 319,000), California (-262,000) and Illinois (-114.000). Populations declined in 18 states, including Massachusetts, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

One obvious factor is that Texas ranks only behind Utah among states with the youngest populations (tied with Alaska), with an average household size well above the national average. The result is a higher natural rate of increase from patterns in births over deaths.